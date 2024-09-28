Commissioner Dawn Buckingham and Texas GLO Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of The Oleanders at Broadway Affordable Housing Development

Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., proudly announced the ribbon cutting of The Oleanders at Broadway, the largest affordable housing development on Galveston Island, made possible through nearly $89 million in disaster recovery funds from the Texas General Land Office (GLO). This significant investment marks one of the final and largest projects funded through the Hurricane Ike recovery grant, representing a major milestone in Texas’ ongoing efforts to rebuild and strengthen disaster-affected communities.



“The Oleanders at Broadway is not just a housing development—it is a testament to the resilience and strength of the people of Galveston,” said Commissioner Dawn Buckingham. “This project reflects the GLO’s commitment to helping communities recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ike and other natural disasters. With 348 affordable rental units, we are not only providing homes but building a brighter future for the families who are the economic backbone of this island.”