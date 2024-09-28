Home NewsCommunityHealth Texas Academy of Family Physicians Celebrates National Family Medicine Week
Health

Texas Academy of Family Physicians Celebrates National Family Medicine Week

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Texas Academy of Family Physicians celebrates National Family Medicine Week and thanks the family physicians, residents and medical students in Texas for their commitment to improving access to primary care for all. 

“The comprehensive care family physicians provide is critical to the health of Texans and their communities,” said Tom Banning, CEO and Executive Vice President of TAFP. “Everyone should have a medical home and a primary care physician like a family doctor who knows and understands their health history.”

National Family Medicine Week is an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of family physicians in Texas and a reminder of the urgent need for sustained investment in primary care.

Primary care serves as the bedrock of Texas’ health care system, providing the first point of contact for patients entering the health care delivery system. Nationally, primary care practices provide more than one in three health care visits and often serve as the only source of care for patients, including patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, or mental health needs

Family physicians make up most of the primary care physician workforce and closely mirror the geographic distribution of the U.S. population. Family physicians often serve in rural and underserved urban communities, treating a more diverse population of patients than any other medical specialty. As leaders in their communities, family physicians have an important role in raising awareness about health disparities, managing chronic and acute conditions, and improving health outcomes while lowering costs. 

“This week and every week we celebrate the family physicians who are doing the difficult and rewarding work of improving our health care system for all,” said Jen Brull, MD, FAAFP, president, American Academy of Family Physicians. “Family physicians are teachers, coaches, connectors, and trailblazers. They create safe spaces for patients and their communities and are uniquely equipped to advocate for policies that deliver for patients and recognize the invaluable services primary care physicians provide.”

Amid a shifting health care landscape and increasing practice challenges, family physicians have continually risen to meet the health care needs of their patients and communities. That’s why it’s more important than ever for sustained investment in primary care. 

The Texas Academy of Family Physicians is the premier membership organization dedicated to uniting the family doctors of Texas through advocacy, education, and member services, and empowering them to provide a medical home for patients of all ages. It has 33 local chapters and is a chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Visit www.tafp.org for more information.  

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

CDC’s COVID-19 Bridge Access Program ending August 31, 2024, will impact uninsured...

HEALTHCARE, TODAY AND TOMORROW

Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council Selects Grant Awardee to Distribute Opioid Overdose...

Galveston County Health District urges caution due to rising cases of Vibrio...

SIGMA GAMMA RHO SORORITY TEAMS UP WITH AMERICAN RED CROSS TO BATTLE...

La Marque Cooling Center has and will remain open to La Marque...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close