COM to Host Open House and Free Community Health Fair Saturday, October 12

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) is excited to host a Health Careers Open House and free Community Health Fair on Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the STEAM Building, 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City, Texas 77591.

This exciting event offers prospective students and community members a unique opportunity to explore a variety of health care career options offered at the College. Attendees will have the chance to learn more about COM’s comprehensive range of health care programs, including nursing, dental assisting, phlebotomy, pharmacy technology, radiographic technology and more.



“The demand for health care professionals, including nurses and allied health workers, continues to rise as the industry expands to meet patient needs,” said Ana Lisa Garza, COM director of enrollment management. “The Health Careers Open House affords the community a unique opportunity to explore health careers pathways, meet faculty and staff and learn about the resources and supports offered by College of the Mainland.”



The Health Careers Open House is an ideal event for all types of attendees, whether high school students exploring career options or adults contemplating a career change. Through engaging presentations, hands-on demonstrations and opportunities to speak with faculty and current students, the event will offer valuable insights into the dynamic and expanding field of health care.

In addition to the Open House, the Community Health Fair will offer vital health services and resources, featuring participation from more than 20 vendors. Attendees can take advantage of free health screenings, including on-site mammograms, PTSD screenings and hypertension checks. The fair will also provide preventative care information on topics such as dental hygiene, skin cancer awareness and neck and back health, along with hands-on demonstrations for CPR, nutrition and massages. Community health resources will be available on topics covering women’s health, Medicaid and medication discounts. Plus, attendees can receive free flu vaccinations. This event presents a wonderful opportunity for community members to connect with health professionals and gain valuable insights into maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

For more information, contact (409) 933-8286.