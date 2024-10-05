Home NewsCommunityEvents Touch a Truck aims to break record for vehicle participation
Events

Touch a Truck aims to break record for vehicle participation

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City’s annual Touch a Truck event will be held on 6th Steet on Saturday, Oct.
19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a special horn/siren-free sensory hour from 9-10 a.m., and the City is inviting local
businesses and groups to be part of it.
“Touch a Truck has been one of the city’s biggest – and most beloved – traditions for 10 years,” said event
organizer Jennifer Laird. “It has grown bigger and bigger each year. Last year, we reached a record with more
than 100 vehicles participating. This year, for our 10th anniversary, we want even more groups involved. We
want to make it to be even bigger and better.”
The event is designed to be a day of family fun, where businesses, organizations and groups bring all different
types of vehicles, including cars, trucks, cranes, tractors, buses, dump trucks and other vehicles, for kids to climb
on and explore.
“As a parent myself, I know that so often, we have to tell kids no. Don’t touch that. Don’t push that button. But
at this event, that’s not the case. Instead, we’re telling them to absolutely push that button and see what
happens. Honk that horn. It’s so much fun to watch their faces light up and just see that joy,” Laird said. “And it’s
our community that makes that possible. The businesses and organizations who bring vehicles – they’re the
heroes of this event.”
In addition to the vehicles, there will be monster truck rides, bounce houses, face painting, an obstacle course,
pumpkin decorating, food trucks, a giant corn box, vendors, a balloon artist, music and more.
“Several of the businesses in our community get in on the fun,” Laird said. “Frost Bank, for example, is
sponsoring the balloon artist, which is one of the most popular attractions. And Terror Isle offers a special,
children’s version of their haunted house for $5 per person, where they turn off all the monsters, don’t make it
as dark and don’t use scary costumes.”
Touch a Truck is hosted by the City of Texas City. Everyone is invited to attend, and admission is free.
For more information or to register to bring a vehicle, please visit www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Octoberfest

Inaugural Fig-toberfest scheduled for Oct. 5 in Angleton

Galveston College leaders honored as Women of the Year at

Elissa’s 147th Birthday Party

Discover Unmissable Fall Festivals & Events on Galveston Island

Join Our Volunteer Team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close