Touch a Truck aims to break record for vehicle participation

TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City’s annual Touch a Truck event will be held on 6th Steet on Saturday, Oct.

19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a special horn/siren-free sensory hour from 9-10 a.m., and the City is inviting local

businesses and groups to be part of it.

“Touch a Truck has been one of the city’s biggest – and most beloved – traditions for 10 years,” said event

organizer Jennifer Laird. “It has grown bigger and bigger each year. Last year, we reached a record with more

than 100 vehicles participating. This year, for our 10th anniversary, we want even more groups involved. We

want to make it to be even bigger and better.”

The event is designed to be a day of family fun, where businesses, organizations and groups bring all different

types of vehicles, including cars, trucks, cranes, tractors, buses, dump trucks and other vehicles, for kids to climb

on and explore.

“As a parent myself, I know that so often, we have to tell kids no. Don’t touch that. Don’t push that button. But

at this event, that’s not the case. Instead, we’re telling them to absolutely push that button and see what

happens. Honk that horn. It’s so much fun to watch their faces light up and just see that joy,” Laird said. “And it’s

our community that makes that possible. The businesses and organizations who bring vehicles – they’re the

heroes of this event.”

In addition to the vehicles, there will be monster truck rides, bounce houses, face painting, an obstacle course,

pumpkin decorating, food trucks, a giant corn box, vendors, a balloon artist, music and more.

“Several of the businesses in our community get in on the fun,” Laird said. “Frost Bank, for example, is

sponsoring the balloon artist, which is one of the most popular attractions. And Terror Isle offers a special,

children’s version of their haunted house for $5 per person, where they turn off all the monsters, don’t make it

as dark and don’t use scary costumes.”

Touch a Truck is hosted by the City of Texas City. Everyone is invited to attend, and admission is free.

For more information or to register to bring a vehicle, please visit www.texascitytx.gov.