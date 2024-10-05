The Faith of a Child

Written By Ruth Ann Ruiz

Features Editor

Loki Abraham Lemons is jumping into the role of service to his faith through the loving guidance of his grandmother and her deeply grounded faith that is nourished at St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church in Galveston

His grandmother, Angela Lemons, shared a little bit about Loki’s personal journey as a child of faith.

“After his father retired, Loki and his siblings moved from Killeen to Galveston County. After staying with me a few weekends, he became fond of the structure and consistency of a southern household with family values, traditions and God’s love. My son and our family are raising (Loki and his siblings) as we were raised by our parents. In church, there’s the same structure and consistency” she said. “Loki loves being a part of God’s love at home and church. When he came this past weekend, the first thing he told me was, ‘I have my church clothes, Grandma.’ Growing up, we saw most of our uncles, aunts and cousins because everyone was always at church learning God’s word and connecting with others. We have a family of priests, deacons, lay Eucharist ministers, lay people and acolytes.”

Loki served as an acolyte-in-training last week Sunday. He was engaged in leading the procession to the altar and assisted in duties under the guidance of the Rev. Eric Ellis during the liturgy.