Lazy Autumn Stew

 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 pound beef stew meat, cubed salt & pepper to taste 1 onion, chopped 3 stalks celery, sliced 3 carrots, sliced into thick rounds 4 cloves garlic, chopped 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 (14-ounce) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes 6 cups beef broth 1/3 cup pearl barley 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning 2 bay leaves 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped 1 teaspoon lemon juice baguette, optional, to taste, sliced, for serving In a large skillet or sauté pan over medium heat, add the oil. Pat the beef cubes dry. Season the beef cubes generously with the salt and the black pepper. Add the beef to the hot oil and cook, while turning the cubes occasionally, until they are browned on all sides, about 2-3 minutes per side. In a slow cooker, add the beef cubes, the onions, the celery, the carrots, the garlic, the tomato paste, the fire-roasted tomatoes and their juices, the broth, the barley, the Italian seasoning, and the bay leaves. Cover and cook on low until the beef is extremely tender, about 7-8 hours. Remove and discard the bay leaves. Add the parsley and the lemon juice to the beef mixture and stir to combine. Taste the soup for seasoning and add spices as needed. Serve with the sliced baguette. 

