SPECIAL NEEDS CONFERENCE OFFERS SOLUTIONS FOR CARE, SERVICES, SAT, OCT 26

Bringing the community together to share experiences, challenges, results and possibilities

The stats are staggering with no end in sight. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that 1 in 36 children in the United States have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) which is more than four times the rate back in 2000. At least 1 in 59 children has one or several learning disabilities. 20% of children in the U.S. have learning and thinking differences such as ADHD and 4 million children younger than 18 have learning disabilities. In fact, 15% of public school students received special education and/or related services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

So the question is, what happens?

What happens to children who age out of high school? What happens to young adults with special needs who are not college bound? What happens to adults with special needs who rely on their aging parents for their total care? Moreover, what happens when those parents pass on. Who will care for adults with special needs when there is no longer a family member who can care for them?

As parents search for the answers to these all-important questions, the challenge of types of care and services quickly comes to the fore. Where do parents go for help? What types of services are available? Is there financial assistance to help parents pay for these services?

The good news is that under Home and Community-Based Services-Adult Mental Health (HCS) there is a waiver program that provides home and community-based services to adults with disabilities. The bad news is, the waiting list to receive such services is an estimated 18-20 years. That’s right, one nearly has to register their child for services in kindergarten to possibly receive services when they age out of high school.

“The demand for services is only growing,” said Rachel Jelks, Founder & CEO of TEAM Abilities, an agency that provides services to adults with special needs through ISS/Day Habilitation and Community Living care. “And while parents are waiting on services what are they supposed to do? Many parents have to quit their jobs to stay at home with their adult child. The need is desperate for interim and long-term care.”

The gap is so wide and vast that Jelks is hosting a conference with other leaders in the IDD Community so parents, professionals and educators can learn more about available services.

“There are numerous enclave services that can assist parents while in the gap of waiting for more advanced, long-term solutions,” said Jelks. “There are solutions, services and programs available and we need to start connecting the dots for our families, educators and professionals in our county.”

The conference, Connecting the Dots and Filling in the Gaps, is set for Saturday, October 26, 9am to 2pm, and is provided free-of-charge to parents, educators and professionals in the Montgomery county and surrounding area.

“The conference is a symposium for solutions with expert speakers and panelists that can engage one-on-one with attendees,” said Jelks. “This is our way of bringing everyone together in the same room to share experiences, challenges, results and possibilities.”

Notable speakers will be Nikole Crowder, Prof Speaker Ed/Parent Liaison Special Education/CISD; Gayle Y. Fisher, M.Ed., Ed.Tech./ Empowering the World of Learning Differences / Neurodiversity; Armando J. Bernal, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, Founder, Autism International Consulting, PLLC; Kelly Baughman, Executive Director Co-Founder, Project Beacon and Connie Baker, M-ED Founder, Advocacy Aid LLC. There will also be materials on hand provided by the Time to Care Coalition.

The event is free and lunch will be provided to all attendees. For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/connecting-the-dots-tickets-1042317809627?aff=oddtdtcreator or call Donna Wick at 832-790-2879.