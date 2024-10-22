Home NewsCommunityRecipes Grilled Peach Chicken Salad 
Grilled Peach Chicken Salad 

6 cups spring mix salad 2 chicken breasts (skinless & boneless) 2 large peaches (pitted & halved) 1/2 cup raspberries 1/2 cup walnuts (toasted) 1/4 cup goat cheese (cubed) Dressing 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar 1 tbsp minced onion 1/2 tsp each salt & pepper 1 tsp Dijon mustard 1 tsp maple syrup 5 tbsp olive oil In a bowl, whisk together all the dressing ingrdients. Brush 2-3 teaspoons of the dressing over the peaches and chicken. Marinate for 10 minutes. Grill the chicken breasts on medium-high heat on each side for 5–7 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink. Grill peaches flesh side down for 3–4 minutes to get grill marks. In a large bowl, toss salad with dressing and top with sliced chicken, peaches, raspberries, walnuts, and got cheese to serve. 

