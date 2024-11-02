Celebrate New Year’s Eve with LULAC Council 255 and enjoy a live performance by the renowned two-time
Grammy-winning artist Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution on Tuesday, December 31st, at the Nessler
Civic Center. The event is set to be a memorable experience for you, your friends, family, and fellow LULAC
members. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now, as they are selling fast!
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with LULAC Council 255
