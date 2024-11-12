Feed a crowd this holiday season

Is there anything better than friends and family gathering around the table to partake in a holiday meal? Even though gifts may get the most fanfare, it’s often around the holiday dinner table where the most lasting memories are made and shared.

Come the holiday season, chances are you’ll need to plan meals that can accommodate a few extra people who will be seated at the dinner table. Certain meals are tailor-made to feed a crowd, and utilizing recipes that can be prepared in a slow cooker allows cooks to free up time to handle other tasks while waiting for guests to arrive.

Enjoy this recipe for “Stuffed Chicken Breasts” from “Crock*Pot 365 Year-Round Recipes” (Publications International, Ltd) by the Crock*Pot Kitchens. Multiply the recipe as needed for the number of guests.

Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Serves 6

6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

3 cups chopped fresh spinach leaves

1/3 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 teaspoon minced lemon peel

1 teaspoon dried basil, oregano or mint

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1/2 cup all-cured olives (If using pitted olives, add to the slow cooker in the final hour of cooking.)

1. Place chicken breast between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Using tenderizer mallet or back of skillet, pound breast until about 1/4-inch thick. Repeat with remaining chicken.

2. Combine feta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon peel, basil, garlic powder, and pepper in a medium bowl.

3. Lay pounded chicken, smooth side down, on work surface. Place about 2 tablespoons feta mixture on wide end of breast. Roll tightly. Repeat with remaining chicken.

4. Place rolled chicken, seam side down, in slow cooker. Top with diced tomatoes with juice and olives. Cover; cook on low 51/2 to 6 hours or on high 4 hours. Serve with polenta. HL23A353