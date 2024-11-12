Home NewsCommunityVeterans Important Resources for Veterans and Their Families
Important Resources for Veterans and Their Families

November 8, 2024 • By BJ Jarrett, Acting Deputy Associate Commissioner
Veterans Day 2024, we want to remind veterans and their families about programs and services that are tailored to meet their unique needs.

Social Security Resources

We offer resources to help veterans with disabilities. Our benefits and programs include:

  • Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI): Veterans who have a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability compensation rating of 100% Permanent & Total (P&T) can receive expedited processing of their Social Security disability claims. Read about the differences between the two federal programs in our factsheet, Social Security Disability and Veterans Affairs Disability – How Do They Compare?
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI): Veterans who have a disability or are 65 or older may be eligible for SSI if they have limited income and resources. SSI is a needs-based program that provides financial assistance to help people meet basic needs.
  • Employment Supports: Our publication, Journey to Success: Employment Tools for Veterans with Disabilities, describes services for veterans entering the workforce, including career counseling and vocational training, as well as Social Security employment opportunities.

To learn more, check out our webpages, Careers: Veterans & Military Spouses and Information for Military & Veterans, and sign up for Military & Veteran Information and Updates.

VA Benefits

Looking for more information for veterans? Visit eBenefits, the online gateway to veterans’ benefits. Veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, or other toxic substances during their military service may want to visit the PACT Act resource page. The PACT Act expands VA health care and other benefits to some veterans who were exposed to certain toxic substances.

Veteran Saves Week

The upcoming Veteran Saves Week is an America Saves initiative to help veterans, their families, caregivers, and the military community build financial confidence. The event, November 12-15, will focus on financial stress, housing, employment, banking, and other important topics.

This Veterans Day, we recognize veterans for their sacrifices and dedication to the American people. To all veterans and their families, we thank you for your service.

