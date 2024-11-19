Coordinating Board Announces New Commissioner of Higher Education

Nov. 15, 2024, Austin, Texas – The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Wynn Rosser as the new Commissioner of Higher Education.

With an extensive background in higher education and philanthropic leadership, Dr. Rosser brings a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to advancing Texas higher education and the goals of Building a Talent Strong Texas. As Commissioner, he will lead strategic initiatives that equip more students to enter the workforce, fostering a robust talent pipeline and building a stronger Texas economy.

“After an extensive national search, the Search Committee recommended Dr. Rosser to the board due to his deep commitment to increasing the state’s educated workforce and expanding opportunities for good jobs and meaningful careers. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rosser to the THECB. His vision and experience will be instrumental in shaping a bright future for Texas higher education,” said Board Chair, Dr. Fred Farias. “On behalf of the Board, I would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to Interim Commissioner Sarah Keyton, whose leadership and dedication have been invaluable, ensuring that we continue to build on the momentum and great work at the THECB.”

“Dr. Wynn Rosser brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will help Texas continue to ensure students have access to quality, affordable education so they can succeed in high-demand, good-paying jobs,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Texas’ economy and future workforce depend on strong higher education institutions. With Dr. Rosser at the helm, we will further empower young Texans, bolster our highly skilled workforce, and take our state’s continued success to even greater heights.”

Dr. Rosser brings an exceptional background to the agency, having served as President and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, Chief Executive of the Greater Texas Foundation, and in faculty, staff, and senior administrative roles within Texas higher education. Known for his unwavering dedication to advancing postsecondary success for Texans, Dr. Rosser will now oversee the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s operating budget of more than $2.9 billion.

“Being selected to serve as Commissioner of Higher Education is an honor, and I look forward to working alongside higher education leaders to support and strengthen Texas higher education” said Dr. Rosser. “Together, we will focus on ensuring that Texas students are prepared for a rapidly changing world, equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”

Dr. Rosser holds an associate degree from Kilgore College and baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral degrees from Texas A&M University.

He will be the seventh individual to serve as Commissioner of Higher Education since its founding by Gov. John Connally in 1965. He succeeds Dr. Harrison Keller, who stepped down earlier this year to become the 17th president of the University of North Texas, and Interim Commissioner Sarah Keyton, who will continue to serve the agency as Deputy Commissioner of Administration.