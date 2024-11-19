On Duty for Tots 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Lone Star Rally wasn’t just about rain and motorcycles, America’s branch of the military that acts as the premier crises response force, the United States Marines, (USMC) kept a booth maned throughout the rally.

“In a rainy weekend environment at this year’s bike rally your “Toys For Tots” Marines collected $4200 to be used here in Galveston County. Thank you for all the donations and support,” said Bruce H Luersen who himself once served in the USMC and is now a member of the Marine Corps League.