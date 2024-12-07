Home NewsGeneral Island Republicans Honor Retiring Sheriff 
Island Republicans Honor Retiring Sheriff 

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The retirement of Galveston County Sheriff Henry A. Trochesset was honored Thursday at the Galveston Island Pachyderm Club meeting. 

Trochesset spoke briefly to the members gathered. 

“I’m retiring after 41 full years. I thought that was a good amount. In February, I’ll be married 42 years. I don’t know which was tougher,” Trochesset said, and everyone laughed. “I love my wife dearly, and that’s probably why I decided to retire.”

As he continued speaking, he shared about his wife and his plans to visit Italy with her sometime in the future. He also spoke of his grandchildren and the many holidays on which law enforcement officers must work rather than enjoying time with their families.

“In law enforcement, when people are off work, that’s when we work the most,” Trochesset said. 

He will be making up for a lot of missed holidays after 41 years in law enforcement. 

While one elected official is retiring, another Galveston County resident announced her plans to run for a public office at the meeting. Attorney, Jennifer Ott, intends to be listed as a Republican running for Galveston County District Attorney in the March 2026 primary election.  

As Trochesset retires from his role in January, Jimmy Fullen, who was elected in November, will begin serving as the county sheriff.

