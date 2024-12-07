Winter Wonderland In La Marque 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Ramon, who serves as student council president at Sarah Giles Middle School, along with his classmates, Kaylene and Aleesha, cheered on each entrant in La Marque’s Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade Tuesday night. The students shouted out greetings to the people then knew and were especially excited to see their teachers and other staff from their school as the parade passed in front of them.

The three were enjoying the parade in a semi-independent way. They pointed to one of their parents, who was about 30 yards away.

Their excitement, enthusiasm, eager spirits and expressions of friendliness seemed at first just to be part of their youthful natures. Yet, as the festivities continued, I noticed a similar spirit swirling all around me, among the spectators and parade participants alike. There was a sense of comfort and joy radiating from just about everyone.

Meanwhile, Sparky the firehouse dog, along with several fire trucks and local organizations participated in the parade. So did marching bands led by their drill squads. On floats, children and adults sent candy flying toward spectators. Baby dolls and other toys were also tossed into children’s waiting arms.

In addition to children and adults, the Grinch was present at the event. It appeared the primary purpose of his presence was to act rather Grinch-like to keep people at a distance from the parade. This job he did using hand gestures. Then, when the parade came to an end, the green grump posed for many photos with children and adults who just wanted a chance to be seen with the popular Christmas menace.

While the Grinch has starred in more than one movie of his own, La Marque’s Tuesday evening holiday festivities could have inspired the lyrics for a Christmas song or TV special too.

Walter L. Feigle Jr. Park was decked out with Christmas trees and inflatable Christmas displays. There was a Christmas bouncy house for children’s amusement as well.

Santa had a different chair in the park this year. In fact, it was a rather large chair that made Santa look rather small. Snow had been brought in to enjoy, and something that looked like snowflakes was floating in the air.

The additional décor along with snow, nor the size of Santa’s new chair could not account for the sense that something was special at this community celebration. Something intangible had contributed to this perception —a feeling that might be described as wonderment or the innocence of childhood.

Wonderment and happiness were everywhere I looked, so I captured what I could of the evening in my camera to share with all of you.

Look for the twin boys in the photos. They are not positioned together, but if you look, you will find them.

Whatever it was that brought out the wonderment and innocence of the season, La Marque’s 2024 Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade and festive fun at Walter L Feigle Jr. park made for an evening to remember.