GALVESTON – Megan Jones, Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, has been elected a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to improving the rule of law and system of justice in Texas. Fellows are selected based on their professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to improving the Texas judicial system. Only one-third of one percent of Texas attorneys are invited to become Fellows each year. The Texas Bar Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the United States. To date, it has distributed more than $28 million to promote justice-related services in Texas. Ms. Jones’ election as a Fellow is a recognition of her commitment to civic duty and her accomplishments as a lawyer committed to serving justice. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office congratulates her on this well-deserved recognition. For more information on the Texas Bar Foundation see www.txbf.org.
GALVESTON PROSECUTOR HONORED BY TEXAS BAR FOUNDATION
