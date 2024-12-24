3 lbs. sugar pie pumpkins (seeded & cut into quarters) 1 lb. sweet potatoes (cut in half lengthwise) 4 garlic cloves (peeled) 1 large onion, cut into large chunks 4 cups vegetable or chicken stock 1 cup milk 3 bay leaves 1/4 cup oil 3 tbsp butter 1 tsp cornstarch S&P to taste Coriander oil (optional/garnish) Line a large baking tray with foil and coat with cooking spray. Coat all the vegetables with oil and place on the tray. Add S&P. Roast at 400° for 45 min. or until tender. Let cool 10 min. Peel off the pumpkin and potato skin. In a large pot, add the veget – ables, stock, butter and bay leaves. Bring to boil then simmer for 10 min. Remove bay leaves. In a small bowl, combine the milk and cornstarch. Add to soup and stir well. Let cool slightly. In a blender, add soup and blend until smooth Add S&P to taste.
Pumpkin Harvest Soup
