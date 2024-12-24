Home NewsCommunityRecipes Pumpkin Harvest Soup 
Recipes

Pumpkin Harvest Soup 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

3 lbs. sugar pie pumpkins (seeded & cut into quarters) 1 lb. sweet potatoes (cut in half lengthwise) 4 garlic cloves (peeled) 1 large onion, cut into large chunks 4 cups vegetable or chicken stock 1 cup milk 3 bay leaves 1/4 cup oil 3 tbsp butter 1 tsp cornstarch S&P to taste Coriander oil (optional/garnish) Line a large baking tray with foil and coat with cooking spray. Coat all the vegetables with oil and place on the tray. Add S&P. Roast at 400° for 45 min. or until tender. Let cool 10 min. Peel off the pumpkin and potato skin. In a large pot, add the veget – ables, stock, butter and bay leaves. Bring to boil then simmer for 10 min. Remove bay leaves. In a small bowl, combine the milk and cornstarch. Add to soup and stir well. Let cool slightly. In a blender, add soup and blend until smooth Add S&P to taste.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Recipe of the Week

Recipe of the Week

Recipe of the Week Cranberry Bog Bars

 Show guests this much maligned staple is a tasty treat

Simplify your feast by slow cooking your Thanksgiving turkey

Feed a crowd this holiday season

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close