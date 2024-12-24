Spreading Joy Together

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Partnering to bring cheer to families in Galveston has been a part of the mission of the Lighthouse Charity Team (LCT) and the Galveston Blue Santa program for more than a decade, and the leadership teams of both organizations are thankful to be working together for the greater good of the community.

“The Blue Santa Program came to us about 14 years ago when Joey Quiroga asked Dick, my husband, if they could use our facility to store, stage, wrap and deliver the toys. He knew that we had the perfect building for the whole process,” said Horacene Daugird, co-founder and board member of LCT. “We love what the Blue Santa program stands for and what it is trying to do — create a better relationship between the police department and the public. Their organization is run by amazing people, and it is a wonderful way to get to meet new volunteers with similar ideals. And it is just the right thing to do this time of year. It is the perfect example of our motto ‘People Helping People.’”

This year, the team of volunteers provided gifts for nearly 1,000 children. Volunteers came into the LCT building and spent hours wrapping the gifts so that more volunteers could deliver them and add a little Christmas joy to the lives of children and families.

As the team members wrapped up the 2024 gift-giving, they were heard saying:

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! Every delivery has been made and our hard-working volunteers will enjoy a few days of their own holiday preparations and celebrations before getting back to work for our 2025 campaign.”