Foods that can affect long-term health and wellness

The phrase “you are what you eat” can serve as a warning that the foods a person consumes greatly affect his overall health. Although eating a cheese-laden burger with a side of deep-fried potatoes every so often will not turn a person’s health on its head, repeatedly making poor dietary decisions may be a recipe for chronic health problems.

Health experts say foods (and beverages) can affect hearts, waistlines and brains. Foods that are grouped under the category of “junk food” tend to be the largest dietary offenders. The term “junk food” refers to foods that contain high levels of fats, sugar or salt, and lack nutrients such as fiber, vitamins and minerals. Some of the foods that fall into the junk food category include cakes; processed meats like bacon and lunch meats; chips; chocolate and candies; sugary drinks; and fast food, like burgers and pizza.

Here’s a more in-depth look at certain foods or ingredients and what they can do to the body.

¥ Industrial and processed seed oils: According to Harvard nutritionist Dr. Uma Naidoo, highly processed oils are usually extracted from soybeans, corn, rapeseed, cottonseed, sunflower, and safflower seeds, and contain a lot of omega-6 fatty acids. Excessive consumption of omega-6 fatty acids can trigger inflammation in the body and the brain. Inflammation is recognized as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. Olive, coconut or avocado oils are healthier alternatives.

¥ Processed foods: Foods are processed to keep them shelf stable longer. Heavily processed foods like crackers, baked goods, and jarred pasta sauces are potentially unhealthy. It is estimated that more than half the calories in the average American diet, and around 48 percent of the Canadian diet, come from ultra processed foods, advises the Laborers’ Health & Safety Fund. A five-year study of more than 100,000 people found that each 10 percent increase in consumption of ultra processed food was associated with a 12 percent higher risk for cancer.

¥ Sugar: Foods and beverages with added sugar can be problematic. A high sugar diet can contribute to excess glucose in the brain that can cause memory impairments, and the National Institutes of Health indicates studies have shown that individuals who consume greater amounts of added sugar tend to gain more weight and have higher risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.

¥ Saturated fat: Eating too much red meat can be bad for the heart and brain. WebMD says red meat is high in saturated fat and can contribute to cardiovascular disease. The same can be said for butter and full-fat cheeses. Opting for low-fat dairy and alternative protein sources can be beneficial.

¥ Mercury-containing fish: While eating fish is generally touted as a healthy move, swordfish and tuna lose points because they can contain high levels of mercury. WebMD says mercury is a neurotoxin, which means it is toxic to the brain and can cause memory loss.

Certain foods can compromise long-term health. Careful dietary planning that emphasizes nutritious meals over junk food and processed foods can promote both short- and long-term health.  MT246002

