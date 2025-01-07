Human Trafficking Prevention Month

WHAT IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING? Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain labor or commercial sex. Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked in countries around the world. This serious crime is not just a problem in other countries – it is also happening in the United States in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Human trafficking is a hidden crime as victims rarely come forward to seek help because of language barriers, fear of the traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement. The need to increase public understanding and awareness about the prevalence of human trafficking is another factor contributing to its hidden nature. There are different types of human trafficking: • Sex Trafficking Victims of sex trafficking are manipulated or forced to engage in sex acts for someone else’s commercial gain. Sex trafficking is not prostitution. Anyone under the age of 18 engaging in commercial sex is considered to be a victim of human trafficking. No exceptions. • Forced Labor Victims of forced labor are compelled to work for little or no pay, often manufacturing or harvesting the products we use and consume every day. • Domestic Servitude Victims of domestic servitude are forced to work in isolation and are hidden in plain sight as nannies, housekeepers, or other domestic help. What is the Difference Between Sexual Assault and Sex Trafficking? • Sexual assault is any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without the consent of the recipient. It includes sexual acts against people who are unable to consent either due to age or lack of capacity. • Sex trafficking means recruiting, harboring, transporting, patronizing, soliciting, obtaining, or providing a person to engage in a sex act in exchange for money or something of value. A victim of sex trafficking may also be a victim of sexual assault.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) invites faith and secular communities to stand with us during National Human Trafficking Awareness month – January 2025. DFPS has made the fight against human trafficking a priority, and strives to improve awareness, services, and prevention efforts to eradicate trafficking in Texas. The Participation Guide for Human Trafficking Prevention Month provides ideas that anyone can do – individuals, groups, organizations, businesses, and communities of faith. This guide provides a variety of activities hosted by DFPS, and highlights efforts and information from the Governor’s Office and the Office of Attorney General, as well as, the Blue Campaign. This Guide by no means captures all of the anti‐trafficking work and January activities that are happening in the great State of Texas. Please feel free to research and participate in your local community’s events. • Answer the call Learn and understand the signs of Human Trafficking. • Challenge Injustice Report if you suspect child abuse or human trafficking at 800‐252‐5400. • Show your support Email your Wear Blue and Blue Lights of Texas photos to HumanTrafficking@dfps.texas.gov • Follow Us Be sure to tag DFPS on social media by using the handle @TexasDFPS Hashtags #HumanTraffickingPreventionMonth #LightTheWayEndHumanTrafficking #WearBlueDay #TXPraysToEndHT #TXBlueLights #BeTheOne #TXHTPCC

Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking January 6-12, 2025 The Office of the Texas Governor, the Office of the First Lady, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and faith communities across Texas are working together to fight child sex trafficking. Faith communities are encouraged to unite in prayer, become better educated about human trafficking, help prevent exploitation, and support survivors. Check out and share the GRACE website (gov.texas.gov/GRACE) to see daily prayer intentions and more information about this weeklong initiative.