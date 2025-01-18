Red Cross providing critical relief services as thousands face unimaginable loss in southern California

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 – It’s been more than a week since the devastating wildfires began, and thousands of Californians are struggling to come to grips with their heartbreaking losses. More than 400 American Red Cross workers are supporting them with food, shelter, emotional support, recovery planning and financial assistance.

Tens of thousands of people are still under mandatory evacuation orders and the threat isn’t over as dangerous fire weather conditions continue today. People should remain vigilant, be prepared to evacuate and follow instructions from local officials. Do not return home until officials say it is safe.

RED CROSS RESPONSE Wednesday morning more than 750 evacuees woke up in Red Cross shelters, many of whom are struggling after losing everything. We want people to know that our shelters are a safe place for everyone. We don’t ask for identification, and you don’t have to stay overnight to get help. Find shelter locations on redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). Anyone who has been affected by the fires is welcome to stop by a shelter to get information, a hot meal, charge their phone, and access other essential support.

Disaster health volunteers are caring for minor injuries and replacing things like eyeglasses and medications for those in our shelters, and mental health workers are providing emotional support to those experiencing unimaginable loss.

Red Cross caseworkers are helping shelter residents plan their next steps and connect them with other community resources. The top priority is housing, but we’re also helping people with transportation, health care, childcare and other needs. We’re working with our partners to expand these services to help people who need extra support that are temporarily staying in short term rentals. In addition, we’re working with local advocates to connect with and offer assistance to people who are undocumented and may not feel comfortable coming to our shelters.

WHERE TO GET HELP The Red Cross is providing financial assistance to impacted households inside the perimeters of the Eaton, Palisades, Hurst, and Kenneth fires. We are actively doing outreach to eligible individuals via email, text message, or phone call directly from the American Red Cross. To learn more about financial assistance for survivors of the recent wildfires, please visit redcross.org/gethelp.

The Red Cross is also providing assistance to help immediate family members travel to California after a death or the hospitalization of a loved one. If you need help, please call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to be connected with the Family Travel Assistance Team. For this program, the Red Cross considers an immediate family member to be a parent, spouse, domestic partner, child, sibling, grandparent or direct in-law.

Some people are still trying to find loved ones, and we’ve received hundreds of requests for help. If you need assistance locating a missing loved one because of the fires, we may be able to help. Visit redcross.org/findfamily or reach us at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Please provide as much detail as possible to assist us in potentially locating your missing loved one.

If you or a loved one needs help, reach out to the free 24/7 multilingual Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.

HOW YOU CAN HELP Families are depending on the Red Cross for assistance now, and we need your support. Please help people affected by the 2025 California Wildfires by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a donation. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

As the wildfires continue to burn and affect air quality, the number of Red Cross blood drive cancelations has grown, impacting hundreds of lifesaving blood donations. Plus, dangerous snow and ice conditions in other parts of the country have resulted in lost donations. Donors of all blood types — particularly type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets — are needed to help save lives. Where it is safe to do so, we encourage people to schedule a blood donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.