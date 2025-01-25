Home NewsLifestyleAdvice Getting Debt and Spending Under Control 
Advice

Getting Debt and Spending Under Control 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

By Mark Mansius and Bill Sargent 


Over the past century, elected officials have saddled Americans with an unconscionable level of debt, $35 trillion at the latest count. With the debt’s interest spinning out of control, its reduction must be a major focus.  To begin with, Trump wants Congress to eliminate waste and other non-Constitutional expenses immediately. His successful business sense seems to be kicking in.   But another issue also drives spending, fixing the economic mess that exists and the disregard for sound economic principles.  Fixing this problem may require taking on “selected” additional debt in the short term while spending it wisely and reducing the overall debt in the long run.  No more can we treat things as business as usual.  

One reduction might be eliminating wasteful foreign aid.  Our former Congressman Ron Paul (R-TX) used to ask, why are we borrowing money to pay to foreign nations – many of whom are not our friends?   A better approach might be selling things to our friends such as military hardware and providing training.  The key word here is “selling,” not “giving.”  This might provide jobs at home and promote domestic productivity. 

We contend that federal spending on programs should be linked to programs with constitutional authority.

One example of non-productive non-constitutional spending is national public radio.  There is no mention in the constitution of government-owned media.  Why are American taxpayers paying for it?  Private broadcasting, with a variety of opinions and programming, bypasses taxpayer pockets.

Then there is the issue of education.  The tenth amendment reads “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”  Nowhere in the Constitution is education mentioned.  Consequently, the Department of Education should be eliminated along with its unconstitutional mandates. Return this responsibility to the States. These are just a few examples of the types of spending that could be addressed.

Meanwhile, within the Commerce Department exists an agency that licenses exports of “dual-use” goods that can have both a commercial and military use.  This agency has a vital national security role to play, keeping sensitive U.S. products and technology from bad actors.   This agency also plays a critical role in working with the Defense Department to help ensure the USA maintains its defense industrial base.  This is a national security issue that is supported by a constitutional mandate.

Commerce also houses the Census Bureau which fulfills another constitutional mandate. However, remember its decisions in the 2020 census which quietly manipulated numbers resulting in several “blue” states keeping members of Congress that some contend should have been allocated to other states?   The role of the Census Bureau is valid, but oversight and changes are in order to bring its processes in line with the founder’s intent. 

So, should we eliminate the debt ceiling for a period of time?  Perhaps, if there are serious cuts to spending included with it.  In the meantime, we need to address, and stop, the Congress’ insatiable hunger for spending.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Will these new travel consumer protections survive the next administration?

Ticketmaster refund trouble: Why can’t I get my money after a canceled...

Airline seats are too small. What should we do about it?

My Electrolux refrigerator hasn’t worked right since I bought it. Can you...

Sears canceled the work order for my cooktop stove. Where’s my refund?

Thoughtful gifts for aging parents

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close