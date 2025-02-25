Home NewsLifestyleAwards AMOCO Named a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer
Texas City, TX, February 19, 2025 — AMOCO Federal Credit Union has been recognized as a Best-in-
Class Employer in Gallagher’s 2024 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey. This recognition

underscores AMOCO’s excellence in implementing effective strategies for managing people, benefits and
HR programs. AMOCO was selected for its comprehensive approach to strategically investing in benefits,
compensation and the employee experience — all aimed at supporting the health, financial confidence
and career growth of its employees while maintaining a sustainable cost structure.
Gallagher’s Best-in-Class Employer designation helps current and prospective employees understand
and appreciate an organization’s workplace culture and people strategy, which are crucial differentiators
in today’s competitive labor market.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of Gallagher’s Best-in-Class employers. This achievement
reflects our commitment to providing our employees with the resources, benefits, and support they need
to thrive – both personally and professionally. Our employees are the heart of our organization, and this
recognition reaffirms our dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported,
and encouraged to succeed.” said Gail Figueroa, Chief Administration Officer, AMOCO Federal Credit
Union.
As a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer, AMOCO earned points based on its performance in several key areas:

  • Planning horizons for the benefits and compensation strategies
  • Extent of the wellbeing strategy
  • Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs)
  • Completion of a workforce engagement survey
  • Use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication
  • Difference in healthcare costs over the prior year
    “AMOCO recognizes the crucial link between people’s wellbeing and organizational success,” said
    William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher’s Benefits & HR Consulting Division. “When employees enjoy their
    work, appreciate their benefits and feel connected, the organization thrives — boosting positivity,
    retention, performance and overall prosperity. That proactive people strategy helps make AMOCO a
    Best-in-Class Employer.”
    About the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis

Gallagher’s U.S. Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis profiles statistically significant attributes of top-
performing midsize (100-999 FTEs) and large employers (1,000 or more FTEs). Data from Gallagher’s

2024 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey was interpreted to identify participants that excel in
optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing.
About Gallagher
Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is
headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130
countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and
consultants.

