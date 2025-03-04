Texas Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces

Fourth Successful Operation Animal Love Initiative at

Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home in Houston

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is thrilled to announce that the VLB has once again partnered with the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region, Service to the Armed Forces to bring the Operation Animal Love initiative to Texas State Veterans Homes (TSVH). Most recently, this group visited the Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home in Houston, Texas, on Valentine’s Day to offer comfort and love to TSVH residents with robotic pet companions.

“As Chairwoman of the VLB, one of my greatest responsibilities is caring for the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “This duty is especially crucial for our Veterans affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Operation Animal Love helps these Veterans gain a renewed sense of purpose and improves their quality of life by allowing them to care for furry robotic pets, which decrease stress and provide helpful daily routines. I am proud of the VLB’s work with the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Region, Service to the Armed Forces and thank them for their unwavering support of Texas Veterans. I look forward to seeing how this incredible initiative continues improving the lives of Veterans across our state and nation.”

Operation Animal Love provides Veterans in the middle and later stages of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia with life like robotic kittens and puppies as therapy pets. These robotic pets help Veterans regain a sense of structure and responsibility while caring for their pets. These companions have also shown to be an effective tool in improving Veterans’ mood and decreasing stress levels.

In 2022, the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region, Service to the Armed Forces team began this initiative by delivering two dozen robotic pets to the VLB’s Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home in Houston. In its fourth consecutive year, this program continues to help improve memory care for Veterans home residents and enhance their quality of life.

These pets provide Veterans with comfort and companionship 24 hours a day and emulate real-life animals by responding to affection like a living animal. This initiative has shown that no act of care is too small and often yields impactful, heartwarming results.