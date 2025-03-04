Home NewsCommunityRecipes Slow-cooked beef stew makes an ideal cold weather comfort food
Recipes

Slow-cooked beef stew makes an ideal cold weather comfort food

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

The term “comfort food” can be used in reference to a host of dishes. Some see Mom’s homecooking as the ultimate comfort food, while others may insist hearty dishes that fill the belly are the only true comfort foods.

Regardless of one’s definition of comfort food, one characteristic many might agree about is that foods must provide more than mere sustenance to qualify for entry into this wide-ranging category. Beef stew certainly fits that criteria, as many feel nothing is more comforting on a cold winter day than a warm bowl of slow-cooked stew. As winter settles in, those looking for some slow-cooked comfort can try this recipe for “Crockpot Beef Stew With Potatoes and Peas” from Lines+Angles.

Crockpot Beef Stew With Potatoes and Peas

Makes 6 servings

2 pounds boneless stew beef

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 celery ribs, rinsed, trimmed and sliced

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and pressed

2 cups baby carrots, sliced

6 small new potatoes, rinsed and cut into bite-sized pieces

6 ounces tomato paste

4 cups beef broth

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried parsley

2 cups frozen peas

1. Rinse the beef under cold running water and pat completely dry with paper towels. Using a sharp knife, cut the beef into generous bite-size pieces.

2. Combine the salt, pepper and flour. Place the cubed beef in a large resealable plastic storage bag. Add the seasoned flour and shake to thoroughly coat the beef with flour.

3. Heat the oil in a heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat. Add the flour-coated beef and brown on all sides.

4. Place browned beef in the crock pot. Add onions, celery, garlic, carrots, potatoes, tomato paste, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and parsley.

5. Cook on low for 10 hours or on high for 6 to 7 hours. About 30 minutes before serving, add the frozen peas, cover and continue cooking for an additional 30 minutes.

6. Ladle stew into individual serving bowls and serve.

Tip: Cooking time may vary depending on age and size of crockpot.

PC251576

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Homemade pasta makes for flavorful comfort food

Warm up with a good breakfast

Treat fellow football fans to slow-cooked ribs and homemade sauce

Recipe-Let this side dish become the center of attention

FEED YOUR GAME DAY CROWD WITH SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

What is country cooking?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close