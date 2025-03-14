A trio of La Marque boys’ basketball players were selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A All-State team. Brendan Harris, Jasiya Johnson, and Je’Careyous Oliver were honored for their performances as they helped the Cougars to a school-record 39 wins and a trip to the 4A state semifinals.
La Marque boys’ basketball players were selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A All-State team
