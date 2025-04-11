Lemonade Day Galveston County Expands to The Ballpark at League City

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Young entrepreneurs in Galveston County will have twice the opportunity to make a splash this Lemonade Day! The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a new partnership with The Ballpark at League City, adding a second day for registered participants to set up their lemonade stands. In addition to Saturday, May 3, budding business owners can now bring their stands to The Ballpark at League City on Sunday, May 4, from 9 am to 6 pm, at 1150 Ballpark Way, League City—giving them access to a built-in audience eager to support local youth.

“This partnership is a game-changer,” says Lemonade Day Galveston County Director Gina Spagnola. “It’s not just about selling lemonade—it’s about teaching young entrepreneurs that with preparation, creativity, and a strong work ethic, success can be within reach. The Ballpark provides a fantastic space to showcase their businesses and connect with the community. This partnership fits like a glove.”

Lemonade Day welcomes participants ages 5 to 18, equipping them with the skills and tools needed to launch their very own lemonade stand. From business planning and budgeting to customer service, young entrepreneurs gain invaluable hands-on experience. Each participant receives a workbook, t-shirt, and backpack to guide them through their business journey.

“The Ballpark is thrilled to host these talented young entrepreneurs,” says General Manager Aron Genereau. “This event is bigger than just lemonade—it’s about inspiring our local youth, showing them what’s possible when they have a vision, and rallying the community to support them. We welcome all families, supporters, and business-minded kids ready to take part!”

In an effort to continue to grow Lemonade Day throughout the county, the Galveston Chamber is partnering with the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Collaborating with the Galveston Chamber, The Ballpark at League City, and Lemonade Day Galveston County is an exciting opportunity,” adds League City Chamber President and CEO Bryan Bolton. “This program fosters an entrepreneurial spirit early on, providing young individuals with practical business experience, financial literacy, and community service supporting the growth of future entrepreneurs who will contribute to our local economy and workforce.”

The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will also serve as a registration and backpack pickup location for Lemonade Day participants. The League City Chamber is located at 100 Perkins Ave Suite D1 in League City and is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am to 4 pm and Friday, 8:30 am to noon.

If you’re interested in registering for Lemonade Day at The Ballpark in League City on Sunday, May 4, email Gina Spagnola at gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com .

Lemonade Day Galveston County is on Saturday.

For more details or to register, visit LemonadeDay.org/Galveston-County.

Key Dates for Lemonade Day Galveston County 2025: