A French standard offers a unique way to prepare beef

by Publisher
Beef is a versatile ingredient that’s popular in countries across the globe. There’s no shortage of ways to prepare this favorite protein source. French chefs utilize beef in various recipes, and one popular dish is Beef Bourguignon. This stew works well as a comfort food, and has become a standard of French cuisines over the last century and a half and made widely popular in the United States when Julia Child first adapted the recipe.

Those who want try their hand at cooking beef in the French fashion can look to this recipe for “Beef Bourguignon” from Lines+Angles.

Beef Bourguignon

Makes 6 servings

11/2 tablespoons sunflower oil

7 ounces diced smoked bacon

21/4 lbs. beef steak, chuck, cut into 21/2-centimeter cubes

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 onion

3 carrots, peeled

14 ounces button onions, or small round shallots, peeled

2 finely chopped garlic cloves

1 tablespoon tomato passata

3 cups good quality red wine (e.g., from Burgundy)

12/3 cups beef stock

3 bay leaves

4 to 5 sprigs young thyme, plus extra for garnishing

1 small bunch chives, snipped

Salt

Freshly ground black peppercorns

1. Preheat the oven to 275 F.

2. Heat the sunflower oil in a large, wide saute pan or casserole dish set over a moderate heat until hot. Add the bacon and fry until golden and crisp, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from the pan to a plate lined with paper towels.

3. Dust the chuck steak with the flour, shaking off the excess. Season with salt and pepper before browning in the pan, in batches, over a moderately high heat. Remove from the pan to a bowl.

4. Return the pan to a medium heat. Add the butter, let it melt, and then stir in the onion, carrot, pearl onions, and a pinch of salt.

5. Saute for 8 to 10 minutes until colored. Add the garlic and tomato passata, and cook for a further minute.

6. Return the beef to the pan and deglaze with the wine, scraping the base to release any stuck-on bits.

7. Stir in the stock, bay leaves and thyme sprigs, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, transfer to the oven.

8. Braise for about 90 minutes to 2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the beef is tender and easy to pull apart.

9. Remove from the oven and season to taste with plenty of salt and pepper. Serve from the pan with a garnish of snipped chives and some thyme sprigs.

