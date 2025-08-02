Celebrate Astronaut Days at Space Center Houston

Don’t Miss the Excitement: August 2–3, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy pop-up labs, behind-the-scenes tours, kitchen demos, and more!

Space Center Houston is celebrating Astronaut Days the first weekend of August 2025!

Astronaut Dr. Don Thomas, pictured above, will present on Saturday, August 2 for Astronaut Mission Memories in the Mission Briefing Center. (Photo courtesy of Space Center Houston)

HOUSTON, TX (JULY 30, 2025) – This August, Space Center Houston is celebrating Astronaut Days with experiences such as Breakfast with an Astronaut, Ask an Astronaut, and Mission Memories with an Astronaut.

Join us for the first weekend of August—Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3 to enjoy a variety of activations and opportunities to meet and hear from astronauts Don Thomas, Anna Fisher, and Carl Walz.

To begin your day (or conclude it), take a tour of the Astronaut Training Facility at NASA Johnson Space Center. Nicknamed the “astronaut’s toybox,” guests can walk an elevated path where astronauts train for current missions and where scientists and engineers develop the next generation of space exploration vehicles. This tram tour is included with general admission and is subject to availability.

For an elevated Astronaut Day experience, add Breakfast with an Astronaut for an additional cost. Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast catered by Wolfgang Puck while you hear live from an astronaut’s perspective about the space program. After the presentation, join an interactive Q&A session with the veteran space explorer.

Finally, wrap up your adventure with an out-of-this-world photo op with our floating astronaut and a chance to meet Commander Quest in the Main Plaza!

Members of the press are invited to attend during media hours from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please RSVP with the media representatives below.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT:

Space Center Houston Celebrates Astronaut Days

WHEN:

Saturday, August 2 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with Don Thomas, Anna Fisher, and Carl Walz

Sunday, August 3 from 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with Carl Walz

WHERE:

Space Center Houston, 1601 NASA Parkway, Houston, TX 77058 USA

Daily Activations Include:

Activations: The Smells of Space Chef Kitchen Demo Lunar Outpost Station featuring Lunar Terrain Vehicle Science Deck Postcards to Space Space Playlist with Kinetic Lights Synchronized, Enjoy Astronauts’ Curated Playlist – The public can submit their songs here.

Pop Up Labs: Radiation: UV bead bookmark activity focused on astronauts needing to survive intense radiation in an AstroRad suit. Functional training test: Simulation of the test given to astronauts upon their return to Earth. Under Pressure: Marshmallow vacuum activity – Showcases the need to be equipped for significant changes to pressure.

Story Corner: Presenters will read “You are Going,” an Artemis generation story.

Presenters will read “You are Going,” an Artemis generation story. Photo Ops: Mark III Suit Floating Astronaut Commander Quest Appearances Lunar Outpost showcases their Lunar Terrain Vehicle LEGO set *Saturday Only



For more information, visit Astronaut Days – Space Center Houston.

