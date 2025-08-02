Former College of the Mainland President Warren and Chris Nichols Provide Short-Term Support for Dickinson Opening Doors Promise Scholarship Students

TEXAS CITY, Texas — July 28, 2025— College of the Mainland (COM) announced today that former President Dr. Warren Nichols and his wife, Chris, are providing short-term scholarship support for incoming Dickinson Opening Doors Promise Scholarship-eligible students. The announcement was made during the College’s July 28 general Board of Trustees meeting, following the Dickinson Management District’s (DMD) decision to discontinue funding the program, the sole funding source since its inception.

Dr. and Mrs. Nichols have committed a portion of their general scholarship fund, established during Dr. Nichols’ presidency, to help cover any remaining tuition after all other financial aid has been applied. Their contribution will allow new Dickinson Promise-eligible students to register for 12 credit hours in both Fall 2025 and Spring 2026, meeting the full-time enrollment requirement of the scholarship.

“Chris and I believe deeply in the mission of College of the Mainland and in the young people of Dickinson,” Dr. Nichols said. “When we learned that some students might not be able to enroll because of lost funding, we knew we had to step in. This is about keeping a promise to students who are doing their part to pursue a better future.”

Next Steps and Long-Term Sustainability

COM President Dr. Helen Castellanos Brewer expressed gratitude for the Nichols’ generosity and emphasized the College’s continued commitment to Dickinson families.

“This gift is a lifeline for students who were left in limbo through no fault of their own,” Brewer said. “It provides much-needed time and breathing room, but it is not a long-term solution. Our goal remains the same— to sustain the Dickinson Opening Doors Promise Scholarship in a way that honors its original purpose and impact.”

The COM Foundation is actively engaging with public entities, local donors and civic leaders to identify sustainable funding pathways. Across the College’s taxing district, other Promise Scholarship programs in Texas City, La Marque, Santa Fe and Hitchcock are funded through a combination of municipal, economic development, education foundation and philanthropic partnerships.

Promise scholarships are more than tuition support. They are a strategic investment in local workforce development and long-term economic vitality. For more background on the role of Promise programs in economic development and COM’s full response to recent public claims, see the College’s previous statement: COM Responds to Dickinson Mayor’s Claims.

Background on the Dickinson Promise Decision

The Dickinson Opening Doors Promise Scholarship began in 2021 with a $301,576 investment from the Dickinson Management District. Funds were held in trust and managed through the COM Foundation based on criteria set by the DMD. The original investment was projected to fund scholarships through 2023. However, due to the College’s careful stewardship of the funds, COM was able to extend scholarship support to Dickinson students through 2025.

Since its launch:

161 Dickinson residents and high school graduates have received scholarships

$252,710 in tuition has been awarded

$52,101 remains, which will fund continuing students through Spring 2026

On June 26, 2025, COM formally requested continued funding during a public DMD board meeting. The board voted against the request. At the time, DMD Position 1 Board Member Amy Skicki, cited lack of available funds. However, at a July 22 City Council meeting, Dickinson Mayor Travis Magliolo raised questions about the legality of the program, leading to public confusion. COM addressed those concerns in a separate statement issued last week.

College of the Mainland remains committed to transparency, partnership and ensuring Dickinson students are supported, now and in the future.

“We’ve had a longstanding and meaningful relationship with the City of Dickinson,” Brewer said. “We’re doing everything we can to help these students today, and we’re hopeful we can find a long-term path forward together.”

To learn more about the Dickinson Promise or to support student scholarships, visit www.com.edu/promise

Photo: Former COM President Dr. Warren Nichols and his wife, Chris Nichols, stand with the COM Board of Trustees and current president, Dr. Helen Castellanos Brewer.