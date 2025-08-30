NATIONAL DATA REVEAL THAT 40% OF EIGHTHGRADERS SCORED BELOW BASIC PROFICIENCY IN U.S.

As the saying goes, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” That appears to be the course we’re on. National data reveal that 40% of eighth graders scored below basic proficiency in U.S. history on the 2022 NAEP, part of a decades-long decline. Even at the college level, civic literacy is alarming—only 31% of students identified James Madison as the “Father of the Constitution,” and just 28% knew the 13th Amendment ended slavery. These gaps erode civic preparedness at a moment when Texas and the U.S. approach milestone anniversaries in 2036 and 2026. Researchers argue the problem is fragmented instruction that produces disconnected “snapshots” of history rather than taking students through the unfolding story that enables them to see cause and effect. Chronological sequencing builds true historical understanding. For example, students who first encounter Enlightenment ideals in European contexts can later see those same ideas shaping the American Revolution, Texas independence, and even civil rights movements in the 20th century. Dividing history into shorter, consecutive time periods deepens engagement. Instead of racing through 400 years in a semester, students revisit exploration, colonization, and nation-building step by step, building an understanding that connects events across eras. Cognitive research supports this structured approach. Prior knowledge—not generic reading skill—drives comprehension. Spiraled, chronological instruction ensures students carry forward the cultural and civic knowledge necessary to read, think, and participate as informed citizens. The Texas State Board of Education is currently considering if and how to implement this approach in schools and may be voting to adopt chronological instruction for history next month. If Texas wants its students to understand why the 250th and 200th anniversaries matter, a coherent chronological framework is essential. Brian Phillips Chief Communications Officer