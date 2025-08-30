Home EducationNATIONAL DATA REVEAL THAT 40% OF EIGHTHGRADERS SCORED BELOW BASIC PROFICIENCY IN U.S.
Education

NATIONAL DATA REVEAL THAT 40% OF EIGHTHGRADERS SCORED BELOW BASIC PROFICIENCY IN U.S.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments
As the saying goes, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” That appears to be the course we’re on. National data reveal that 40% of eighth graders scored below basic proficiency in U.S. history on the 2022 NAEP, part of a decades-long decline. Even at the college level, civic literacy is alarming—only 31% of students identified James Madison as the “Father of the Constitution,” and just 28% knew the 13th Amendment ended slavery. These gaps erode civic preparedness at a moment when Texas and the U.S. approach milestone anniversaries in 2036 and 2026. Researchers argue the problem is fragmented instruction that produces disconnected “snapshots” of history rather than taking students through the unfolding story that enables them to see cause and effect. Chronological sequencing builds true historical understanding. For example, students who first encounter Enlightenment ideals in European contexts can later see those same ideas shaping the American Revolution, Texas independence, and even civil rights movements in the 20th century. Dividing history into shorter, consecutive time periods deepens engagement. Instead of racing through 400 years in a semester, students revisit exploration, colonization, and nation-building step by step, building an understanding that connects events across eras. Cognitive research supports this structured approach. Prior knowledge—not generic reading skill—drives comprehension. Spiraled, chronological instruction ensures students carry forward the cultural and civic knowledge necessary to read, think, and participate as informed citizens. The Texas State Board of Education is currently considering if and how to implement this approach in schools and may be voting to adopt chronological instruction for history next month. If Texas wants its students to understand why the 250th and 200th anniversaries matter, a coherent chronological framework is essential. Brian Phillips Chief Communications Officer

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY SEPTEMBER 2025 EVENTS

Homecoming remainder for Texas City and La Marque football fans. The Stinagrees...

Rotary Club of Galveston Island awards Ball High grad $1,500 scholarship

Families Gear Up During Back-to-School Bash at COM

Back-to-School Brain Boosters: Fun, Affordable Ways to Keep Kids Learning at Home

Galveston College instructor participates in Gulf marine research at Flower Garden Banks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper