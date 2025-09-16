2025 Galveston Women’s Conference Triumphs with Inspirational Speakers, Honorees and Friendships 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It seemed like I would never find a parking space at the Moody Gardens Convention Center Friday. In all my years of attending the women’s conference, I have never had to drive up to the sixth level of the parking garage. The necessity of having to do so was the first indicator that the 18th annual Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Women’s Conference was well-attended.

Stepping into the foyer of the convention center, I and everyone who passed was greeted by an energetic, cheerful young woman who handed each person a flyer from the Christina Sullivan Foundation.

The name of that woman is Samantha. She is 23 years old and has aged out of the public school system. Though Samantha will never age out of her developmental limitations, programs provided by the Christina Sullivan Foundation are available to her.

The Christina Sullivan Foundation is a nonprofit public charity founded by Christina Sullivan’s family to assist children and adults with intellectual and/or physical disabilities. Because of injuries to her brain, Christina was a quadriplegic who could not speak. The difficulties her family faced and their love for her inspired them to help other individuals with disabilities and their families.

Today, the Christina Sullivan Foundation teaches the importance of learning, working, playing, and living in an inclusive world. This is done through year-round programs and a summer camp program. The foundation is leading the region in providing adaptive sports and recreation education for the community.

Samantha’s mom is ecstatic about the support the Christina Sullivan Foundation provides.

“The foundation is a godsend.” Samantha’s mother said.

She described what the foundation does for her daughter.

“It gives her a sense of belonging and friendship,” she shared.

Moving into the main event room, I got an indication of why there were so many cars in the parking lot. Though I do not have an official count, the turnout seemed to be the largest I had ever experienced at the yearly event.

Olympic rings, American flags, red, white and blue adorning the walls, and the colors on the tables and chairs of the meeting room conveyed this year’s theme: “The Heart of a Champion.”

Keynote speaker Amy Prudy and secondary keynote speaker Bethany Zummo are women who have not allowed their own physical conditions to limit their aspirations.

Amy Prudy lost both of her legs to meningitis and went on to become a three-time Paralympic medalist, and author, an actress, a model and a motivational speaker.

Bethany Zummo is a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and member of the USA Women’s National Sitting Volleyball Team.

As is customary at the conference, women from Galveston County were honored as Ann McLeod Moody Women of the Year. This year’s honorees were Leslie Fortenberry, Concetta Maceo-Sims, Maria Luisa Mercado, Magen Moore Ortiz, Jill Reason and Jocelyn Sullivan.

Each honoree was presented with a crown, sash, a legislative certificate of recognition and what has become another tradition of the women’s conference — an artist’s portrait of her.

The conference continued still another tradition by presenting the Mary Ellen Doyle Legacy award. This year’s recipient was Joy Fertitta. Mrs Fertitta’s voice was warm, sincere and conveyed a humble spirit. She brought tears to the eyes of guests as she shared her thoughts.

“I was very surprised to receive this award,” Fertitta said. “What I have done I have done out of love,”

Part of her legacy was her dedication behind the scenes and outside of the spotlight as she worked caring for her family and as a volunteer in the community. Married to Vic, she raised three sons: Jay, Tillman and Todd.

Tilman Fertitta joined the conference via a remote video connection. He expressed his love and admiration for his mother and congratulated her on her accomplishments. Tilman Fertitta is currently serving abroad as the U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino.

As is the case each year, women caught up with friends they see only once a year at the conference. Some of the attendees were repeat attendees, and for others, it was their first time attending. Ladies came from near and far, some from out of state and many others from Houston.

The conference has outgrown taking place on just one day. Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) announced that next year’s conference will take place over two days, September 11 and 12, 2026.

BrandiJo Smith is in her third year of attendance, and she summed up very well the experience of being a repeat attendee at a GRCC Women’s Conference.

“Every year, I think, ‘How can they top last year,’ and every year they do.” Smith said. “I have so much fun!”