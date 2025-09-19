The engagement that Swifties (and the community) have been waiting for

TEXAS CITY, TX – Tomorrow evening, Texas City will be in its grand opening era! On Saturday, Sept.

20, the new 6th Street Community Plaza will officially open to the public with a grand opening

celebration from 6-9 p.m., featuring a performance by popular Taylor Swift cover band, Lover, from

7-9 p.m.

Funded by the Texas City Economic Development Corporation, the new 6th Street Community

Plaza features a playground, dog park, splash pad, food truck park and amphitheater.

The grand opening celebration will also include five food trucks, vendors and a professional dog

groomer, who is treating the first 20 dogs at the event to a free nail trim.

Kristin Edwards, Director of Economic Development for the City, said she sees the plaza being an

ideal location for family-friendly events, from concerts to food truck contests.

“The Community Plaza will be free to the public and open year-round, and we hope our community

utilizes this amenity often,” Edwards said.

The project is located in the heart of Texas City’s historic 6th Street downtown, close to the Texas

City Museum and iconic Showboat Pavilion and among many locally owned businesses.

“Ideally, the Community Plaza will enrich Downtown 6th Street, bringing our residents back to this

historical part of Texas City,” Edwards said. “We hope visitors will enjoy not only the Community

Plaza, but also the shopping, dining and nightlife already available in our downtown area.”

The grand opening of the 6th Street Community Plaza is a free event, and everyone in the community

is invited to attend. For more information, please visit www.texascitytx.gov.