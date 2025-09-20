DON’T MISS OUT! HARD HAT TOURS ARE OPENTOURS ARE AVAILABLE FOR ONLINE BOOKING!

The Galveston Naval Museum is proud to announce a significant new public offering: the launch of exclusive Hardhat Tours, providing unprecedented public access to the restricted, historic spaces of our WWII vessels.

This new experience is designed to offer a deeper, more immersive look into naval history and the ongoing preservation of our national treasures. We believe this initiative will be of great interest to your audience, adding a unique, hands-on historical adventure to the Galveston tourism landscape.

The attached press release provides full details, but key highlights include: