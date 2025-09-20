DON’T MISS OUT! HARD HAT TOURS ARE OPENTOURS ARE AVAILABLE FOR ONLINE BOOKING!

Home NewsCommunityEventsDON’T MISS OUT! HARD HAT TOURS ARE OPENTOURS ARE AVAILABLE FOR ONLINE BOOKING!
The Galveston Naval Museum is proud to announce a significant new public offering: the launch of exclusive Hardhat Tours, providing unprecedented public access to the restricted, historic spaces of our WWII vessels.

This new experience is designed to offer a deeper, more immersive look into naval history and the ongoing preservation of our national treasures. We believe this initiative will be of great interest to your audience, adding a unique, hands-on historical adventure to the Galveston tourism landscape.

The attached press release provides full details, but key highlights include:

  • Exclusive Access: Guided tours into areas like the USS Cavalla’s conning tower, the USS Stewart’s engine rooms, and other typically closed-off spaces.
  • Expert Guidance: Small-group tours led by knowledgeable staff, with all equipment provided.
  • Direct Support: Tour fees directly fund the critical restoration and preservation of these historic ships.

