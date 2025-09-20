DON’T MISS OUT! HARD HAT TOURS ARE OPENTOURS ARE AVAILABLE FOR ONLINE BOOKING!

The Galveston Naval Museum is proud to announce a significant new public offering: the launch of exclusive Hardhat Tours, providing unprecedented public access to the restricted, historic spaces of our WWII vessels.
This new experience is designed to offer a deeper, more immersive look into naval history and the ongoing preservation of our national treasures. We believe this initiative will be of great interest to your audience, adding a unique, hands-on historical adventure to the Galveston tourism landscape.
The attached press release provides full details, but key highlights include:
- Exclusive Access: Guided tours into areas like the USS Cavalla’s conning tower, the USS Stewart’s engine rooms, and other typically closed-off spaces.
- Expert Guidance: Small-group tours led by knowledgeable staff, with all equipment provided.
- Direct Support: Tour fees directly fund the critical restoration and preservation of these historic ships.