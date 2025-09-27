First Presbyterian Church Awards Grant to Galveston Diaper Bank

Galveston, TX – The Galveston Diaper Bank (GDB) is honored to announce a generous $5,000 grant from First Presbyterian Church to support its mission of providing diapers, wipes, adult incontinence supplies and feminine products to create a healthier, more dignified environment for low-income and vulnerable families in Galveston County. These essential needs are not covered by public assistance programs like SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, or Medicare and are vital for the health, dignity, and stability of families, seniors, and individuals living with disabilities.

This grant from First Presbyterian Church will help maintain essential inventory at a time of rapidly rising demand. By purchasing supplies in bulk, GDB can stretch resources further and ensure consistent availability for families and individuals, preventing them from having to make the impossible choice between paying rent, putting food on the table, or meeting their most basic care needs.

When our community comes together, we can meet needs that no one should face alone,” said Angela Brown, GDB Board President. “This grant from First Presbyterian Church is more than financial support – it is relief for every parent, caregiver, and senior who relies on us during difficult times.

This announcement comes at an especially meaningful time as September is National Diaper Need Awareness Month, a nationwide effort to shed light on the reality that 1 in 2 U.S. families struggles with diaper need. In recognition, GDB is also launching its first annual giving campaign to expand support for local families and seniors.

To learn more, donate, or become an official GDB sponsor, please visit www.galvestondiaperbank.org or email diaperbank@stvhope.org.

About Galveston Diaper Bank

Founded in 2013, the Galveston Diaper Bank (GDB) is one of only a handful of diaper banks in the Greater Houston area and has distributed more than 2 million diapers and related hygiene supplies to families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. Through trusted partnerships with local agencies, including St. Vincent’s House, GDB works to ensure that no child, senior, or family has to choose between basic needs like food, rent, and essential hygiene supplies.