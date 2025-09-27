Lions and Cigars and Cars plus a Blood Drive

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It’s time for the 2nd annual Galveston County Cigar Lions Club Car Show on October 4th, 2025, from 10A-2P at the 69th Annual Village Fair, sponsored by the League City Lions Club. The car show will take place inside the ballpark at 1150 Ballpark Way, League City, Texas 77573.

Also, in partnership with the Galveston County Cigar Lions Club is the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for our 1st blood drive during and after the Car Show from 1P-5P.

Give back to the community and have a rip roaring and lifesaving good time.

For more information and to register for the car show and blood donations visit: gccigarlionsclub.com