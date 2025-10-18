Galveston College’s Tee Murray honored with Librarian of the Month award

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 16, 2025) – Galveston College Director of Library and Learning Resources, Telishia “Tee” Murray, was named ByWater Solutions’ Librarian of the Month for September, recognizing her innovative leadership and commitment to
advancing Open Source access in higher education.
“Tee is a true cheerleader for all things Open Source,” said Elise Aiello, Partner Engagement Specialist at ByWater Solutions in a press release. “She is collaborative,
innovative and dedicated to providing the best and most supportive experience for anyone who uses Galveston College’s Library resources.”
ByWater Solutions celebrates librarians each month who make a meaningful impact on their institutions and communities. Murray’s recognition highlights her years of service, creativity, and dedication to student success at GC.
“I’m honored by this recognition,” said Murray. “This award reflects the dedication of our library team and our shared commitment to open access, collaboration and student success at Galveston College.”
Murray was also featured on ByWater Solutions’ “The Library is Open” podcast, where she discussed her career path and experiences leading both public and academic libraries.
For more information about the Galveston College Library, email tmurray@gc.edu, call 409-944-1240, or visit https://library.gc.edu/home.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.
