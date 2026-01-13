Home NewsLifestyleAwardsSanta Fe’s Sandee June earns first No. 1 song with “Hurricane”
Santa Fe’s Sandee June earns first No. 1 song with “Hurricane”

SANTA FE, TEXAS – (June 30, 2025) – Rising Texas country artist and Santa Fe’s own Sandee June is celebrating her first No. 1 song on the Texas Country Music Charts with her soulful single “Hurricane.” After 19 weeks on the chart, “Hurricane” has officially claimed the top spot, marking a career-defining moment for the independent singer-songwriter.

To celebrate, June hosted a live music showcase and No. 1 party this past weekend at the San Luis Resort in Galveston. June performed “Hurricane” and several of her other Texas country hits, along with new music that’s coming out soon. Friends, family, fans, industry colleagues and radio personalities showed up to enjoy the live music and congratulate June.

“‘Hurricane’ is such a special song to me,” shared June. “It’s deeply personal because it honors my family’s history and the stories passed down through generations. To see so many people connect with it, and for it to go all the way to No. 1, is something I’m so grateful for. I truly feel like I am living a dream.”

More than just a cover of Levon Helm’s classic, June’s version of “Hurricane” reflects her family’s deep ties to New Orleans and Galveston. It’s a nod to the strength and stories of the women in her family who lived through historic hurricanes, from Galveston’s Hurricane Carla in 1961 to countless storms that shaped their lives.

This milestone continues a remarkable journey for June, who released her first single in 2020 and has since charted six songs across major Texas country music charts.

To learn more about Sandee June, her music, and upcoming tour dates, visit www.sandeejunemusic.com.

