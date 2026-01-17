Alzheimer’s educational conference taking place in Houston on February 11, bringing together nationally recognized experts, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and community leaders to address the growing impact of Alzheimer’s disease in Texas.

With Alzheimer’s now affecting more than 460,000 people in Texas, the conference will focus on practical education and resources for families navigating diagnosis, caregiving, and access to care—topics that resonate strongly with Houston-area readers.

The event will feature:

Expert-led sessions on early detection, treatment advances, and brain health

Caregiver-focused education addressing burnout, support services, and quality of life

Local and national voices discussing how communities can better support those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias

This conference offers a strong opportunity for an advance story highlighting:

Why Alzheimer’s is a growing public health issue in the Houston region

What families and caregivers need to know before a crisis occurs

How local organizations and experts are responding to the increasing demand for education and support

Speakers and organizers are available for pre-event interviews.