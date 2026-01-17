Home NewsCommunityEventsAlzheimer’s educational conference taking place in Houston on February 11
Alzheimer’s educational conference taking place in Houston on February 11, bringing together nationally recognized experts, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and community leaders to address the growing impact of Alzheimer’s disease in Texas.

With Alzheimer’s now affecting more than 460,000 people in Texas, the conference will focus on practical education and resources for families navigating diagnosis, caregiving, and access to care—topics that resonate strongly with Houston-area readers.

The event will feature:

  • Expert-led sessions on early detection, treatment advances, and brain health
  • Caregiver-focused education addressing burnout, support services, and quality of life
  • Local and national voices discussing how communities can better support those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias

This conference offers a strong opportunity for an advance story highlighting:

  • Why Alzheimer’s is a growing public health issue in the Houston region
  • What families and caregivers need to know before a crisis occurs
  • How local organizations and experts are responding to the increasing demand for education and support

Speakers and organizers are available for pre-event interviews.  Please let me know if you would be interested in doing a story on this or if you could publish the press release.  It would be a tremendous help to us and to the local community.

