Fleet Week Is Coming To Texas!

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

U.S. Navy vessels are coming to Houston and will be arriving in the Galveston Bay area around Sunrise on April 15. This will be the first time ever that Texas will have a U.S. Navy Fleet Week. The ships are active duty ships as well as all of the Sailors and Marines who are onboard.

As the ships enter the waters of Galveston, they will be celebrated on the shores of Pelican Island at Seawolf Park. The Texas Navy Association is hosting a ceremony and there will be military flyovers in honor of the inaugural Fleet Week Houston.

The ships can also be viewed from other vantage points along their route up to Houston.

Fleet Week Houston is scheduled for April 15-22. This historic event will bring U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels to the Port of Houston and greater Houston area, offering the public a unique opportunity to engage with service members and learn about the vital roles these ships play in national defense and maritime security.

The participating ships include:

USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) , a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship designed for multi-purpose operations, including troop transport and aircraft support. For more information on the Wasp-class, visit the official U.S. Navy fact file: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2169814/amphibious-assault-ships-lhdlhar.

, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship designed for multi-purpose operations, including troop transport and aircraft support. For more information on the Wasp-class, visit the official U.S. Navy fact file: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2169814/amphibious-assault-ships-lhdlhar. USS Minneapolis-St. Paul (LCS-21) , a Freedom-class littoral combat ship optimized for operations in near-shore environments with high speed and agility. For more information on the Freedom-class, visit the official U.S. Navy fact file: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/article/2171607/littoral-combat-ship-class-lcs.

, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship optimized for operations in near-shore environments with high speed and agility. For more information on the Freedom-class, visit the official U.S. Navy fact file: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/article/2171607/littoral-combat-ship-class-lcs. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23) , also a Freedom-class littoral combat ship sharing the same advanced capabilities for coastal missions.

, also a Freedom-class littoral combat ship sharing the same advanced capabilities for coastal missions. USCGC Edgar Culbertson (WPC-1137), a Sentinel-class fast response cutter equipped for a range of missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, and port security. For more information on the Sentinel-class, visit the official U.S. Coast Guard program page: https://www.dcms.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/Assistant-Commandant-for-Acquisitions-CG-9/Programs/Surface-Programs/Fast-Response-Cutters.

Fleet Week Houston will feature public ship tours, community outreach events, educational demonstrations and interactions across Houston with more than 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. This event celebrates the service and sacrifices of our nation’s sea services while showcasing Houston’s strong maritime heritage and its role as a key hub for global trade and energy.

“We’re excited to welcome Fleet Week to our city in just a few weeks. It’s a chance for Houstonians to meet the men and women who serve our country and to show our appreciation for their dedication and service,” said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. “I encourage everyone to tour the ships and enjoy the activities connected to Fleet Week Houston, as we welcome members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.”

Commander, Navy Region Southeast is the U.S. Navy planning lead for Fleet Week Houston.

“Fleet Week Houston is a tremendous opportunity for the Navy to engage with the dynamic Houston community and highlight the dedication and capabilities of our Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen,” said Rear Adm. John W. Hewitt, Commander, Navy Region Southeast. “We look forward to showcasing our ships to the American public and bringing our stories to the people of Texas.”

For the full schedule of events, sponsorship opportunities, and additional details, visit the official Fleet Week Houston website: https://fleetweekhouston.com/. Follow us on your favorite social platform and tag #FleetWeekHouston.