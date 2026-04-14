The Lone Star Flight Museum to Host FREE Houston Fleet Week Static Aircraft Display

Saturday and Sunday, April 18 and April 19 – Generously Sponsored by ExxonMobil

WHO: The Lone Star Flight Museum is celebrating Fleet Week Houston by hosting the Fleet Week Navy Aircraft Display and offering FREE ADMISSION all weekend with generous support from ExxonMobil.

WHEN: Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Last entry at 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Last entry at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Ave., Ellington Airport, Houston, Texas 77034

WHAT: For the first time in Fleet Week history, Lone Star Flight Museum will host unique Navy, Coast Guard and Marine aircraft. The greater Houston community can experience the Fleet Week Navy Aircraft Display with FREE admission the entire weekend. The inaugural Fleet Week Houston will celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps with ships, aircraft, and over 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen visiting the city for memorable experiences and events.

Through the generous support of ExxonMobil, museum visitors will have the rare opportunity to see these aircraft up close featuring both modern operational aircraft and historic examples representing the legacy of naval aviation.

Featured aircraft include the F/A-18 Hornet, the T-45 Goshawk, the T-6B Texan II, the T-38 Talon, the TH-73A Thrasher, the T-54 Marlin II, and the CH-46 Sea Knight. The full aircraft roster is subject to change.

Visitors will also enjoy the museum’s collection of aircraft, interactive exhibits, flight simulators, gift shop and Minuti Coffee. Check out the full Fleet Week Houston schedule Here.

Parking is free. No outside food or drinks will be allowed Security and bag check will be required of all visitors. Only clear bags 12x6x12 inches in size or smaller will be allowed into the museum for the duration of the aircraft display. No exceptions.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501 (c)(3) aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth in STEM. The 130,000 square-foot museum is home to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation, and military aircraft that creates an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday Noon-5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. ExxonMobil sponsors Free Museum Days on Tuesdays through 2026. Advance registration is required. Visit LoneStarFlight.org for up-to-date information or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.