Don’t Dig Until You Do This: The Essential Step for Safe Home Improvement Projects

Texans Encouraged to Contact 811 Before Digging

[Austin, TX] – April 15, 2026–As the weather warms up, Texans are eager to get started on

their home improvement and gardening projects. But before the first shovel goes in the ground,

there is an important step that every do-it-yourselfer must take.

Texas requires that anyone starting a digging project must contact 811 or submit a request online

through Texas 811 at texas811.org before they begin. This free service is essential for digging

projects big or small, from installing a mailbox to building a deck.

Why is this necessary?

You know your property, so why does someone else need to be contacted? Underground utilities,

including natural gas lines, can vary in location and depth. Even if you think you know where

those lines are, contacting 811 is an important first step to prevent damage and keep you and

your community safe.

When you dig without contacting 811, you risk hitting a natural gas line, which can cause:

Injuries or death

Damage to underground lines

Service disruptions for you and your neighbors

Financial penalties

Costly delays to your project

By contacting 811 or submitting a request at texas811.org, professional locators will mark all of

the underground facilities within the designated project area with flags and/or paint at no cost to

the home or business owner. Once the project is marked, be aware of the tolerance zone which is

a minimum of 18 inches plus half the pipe diameter]. Hand or soft dig techniques should be used

within this area.

Take the Safe Digging Pledge!

Texas residents can prioritize safety by taking the 2026 Safe Digging Pledge at

beadigherotexas.com, and recognizing the importance of contacting 811 before their shovels or

excavating equipment hits the ground, regardless of the size of the digging project. By pledging

to always contact 811 before digging, participants will be entered for a chance to win an $811

gift card.

Contacting 811 before you dig is a simple step that helps keep projects on track and communities

safe. Learn more about safe digging and take the pledge at beadigherotexas.com for your chance

to win a $811 gift card.

About Texas Gas Service

Texas Gas Service provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 711,000 customers in Texas and is

the third-largest natural gas distributor in the state, in terms of customers.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas Gas Service is a division of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS), a 100-percent regulated

natural gas utility that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OGS.” ONE Gas is included in

the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

For more information and the latest news about Texas Gas Service, visit texasgasservice.com and follow its social

channels: @TexasGasService, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.