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Goodwin Says Texas Can Do More for Public Education

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By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

Texas State Representative Vikki Goodwin, who is running for lieutenant governor, attended Galveston’s Juneteenth Festival on Saturday. During her visit, she stopped to share her concerns about education in the state of Texas with me. 

“On the way here, I was reading about school district budget deficits. School districts are really struggling,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin is on the state appropriations committee, and she explained to me that 4 billion dollars was left on the table that could have been spent per the state rules. 

“We sent a billion dollars to vouchers,” said Goodwin. “There’s money in our budget that could be moved to our public schools.”

Goodwin earned both a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Government and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a small-business owner and real estate broker.

In addition to education funding, Goodwin expressed concerns about the future impact of data centers on Texas infrastructure and the growing threat posed by the screwworm.

While discussing public policy issues with festival attendees, she also took time to enjoy the celebration and visit with the vendors. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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