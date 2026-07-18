MADD: Mothers Share Heartbreak with DUI offenders

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“Where’s my baby? Where’s my baby?” she shrieked as she entered the ICU unit at Memorial Hermann on September 21st, 2024. Her 21-year-old daughter was on a gurney with a black eye, a severely broken leg, and blood coming from her nose where the oxygen tubes had been. This is the scene Krystalle Wright described from the night her daughter was killed by a drunk driver.

Four mothers shared their tragic stories of losing a child to a drunk-driving accident at what was the first of what will become monthly Victim Impact Panel sessions, held at the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

MADD, which stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, was founded in 1980 after a 13-year-old girl was killed by an impaired driver. Recently, Galveston County law enforcement and MADD have stepped up their efforts to reduce the number of fatalities related to impaired driving, while also providing support for families of victims.

“The goal is to have a meaningful and visible presence that supports victims, prevents impaired driving, and saves lives. MADD is returning to communities like Galveston with a more focused and sustainable approach than ever before,” said Shirley Guzman, area director.

The women share their painful stories in hopes of saving lives. Through their loss and their accounts of what they’ve endured, they hope to move people to change their habits and not drink and drive.

“My husband and I were watching the news, and a story came across the screen about a man who was killed by a drunk driver while he was walking on the sidewalk in front of a donut shop in Houston. My husband said, ‘That poor guy, he just wanted to get a donut,’” said Lynn McMullin.

Then, shortly after the news story, the family received a call from the medical examiner. It was their son who had been killed in front of the donut shop.

Another mother spoke of the high school prom and graduation she never got to plan, because she was planning her daughter’s funeral instead.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I was choosing a casket for my daughter,” said the mother.

One mother spoke of the forgiveness she gave to the driver who killed her daughter.

Two of the drivers were given five years in prison for intoxicated manslaughter. One driver was not arrested.

Wright was told by officials that the offender who took her daughter’s life would be charged with intoxicated manslaughter and, if convicted, would receive two to twenty years in prison.

Her response to learning the length of time the driver might get was simple and direct: “Hell no, he’s not getting two years for taking my baby’s life.”

She was relentless in pursuing full justice for Mya and went to the media to make Mya Gabriella’s tragic death and the need for justice known to the Houston metropolitan area.

The courtroom for the driver’s hearing, Wright said, was filled with people, many of whom offered her condolences. In the end, the driver accepted a deal with a 15-year prison term.

“He had just left an Astros game, drinking vodka,” said Wright. “I can’t watch the Astros anymore.”

Four individuals with recent DUI offenses attended the inaugural Victim Impact Panel. As the first mother spoke, the DUI offenders sat with pursed lips, jutted-out chins, or eyes that weren’t focused on the speaker.

By the time the last mother spoke, the expressions of the offenders had changed. Eyes were squinting intently at the speaker. Lips that had been pursed in what appeared to be defiance were being chewed on, as though fighting back painful emotions. The jutted-out chins were gone; a softer look of concern was taking over the offenders’ faces.

While people were shuffling out of the session, some of the offenders stopped to speak with the mothers; one said he had known the mother’s son. Others passed by with a gentle nod, voicing thanks to the speakers. Perhaps the mothers did make an impact on these four people. Perhaps, in the future, they will use a ride service, have a friend drive, or stay home to drink — anything but drink and drive.

If you are a victim, you can reach out to MADD at 1-877-623-3435. If you would like more information on how to get involved, you can call 1-877-275-6233.