Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights, Presented by Wellby Financial, Returns for an Out-of-this-World Holiday Experience

November 14, 2026, through January 3, 2027, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Tickets on sale now

Guests walk through the 200-foot LED light tunnel at Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights holiday event, which features thousands of lights and interactive displays (Photo Courtesy, Space Center Houston)

HOUSTON (October 1, 2026) — Space Center Houston is turning up the glow this holiday season as Galaxy Lights, presented by Wellby Financial, returns Nov. 14 with new experiences and hundreds of lights illuminating the night sky.

Galaxy Lights transforms Space Center Houston into a larger-than-life holiday light experience where space exploration meets holiday wonder. Now in its eighth year, the annual tradition invites guests to experience the center after dark through immersive light displays, interactive experiences, and festive surprises inspired by the awe of space.

“Galaxy Lights is always an exciting time of year,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston. “As the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center, our mission is to bring people and space closer together, and this holiday season, Galaxy Lights will inspire wonder and joy for guests of all ages.”

“Galaxy Lights brings people together to experience the wonder and imagination that have always defined Houston,” said Marty Pell, president and CEO of Wellby Financial. “Our story began alongside the pioneers of human spaceflight, so helping families create new traditions at Space Center Houston is especially meaningful to us. We’re proud to support an experience that sparks curiosity, strengthens community connections and creates memories that shine well beyond the holiday season.”

Guests can create stellar memories and capture social-media-ready moments while exploring:

• Immersive Crystal Fireworks Show, the only experience of its kind in North America

• Dazzling two-lane synthetic ice slide

• Dancing lightscape along the tram path, featuring snowflakes and light tubes

• One-of-a-kind 200-foot LED light tunnel

• Inspiring lantern displays recreating iconic moments in space exploration

• Illuminating light swings and interactive astronaut selfie station

• Festive treats and glowing holiday merchandise

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to immerse themselves in the excitement of space exploration,” said Harris. “Whether they’re visiting with family, friends or loved ones, we want our guests to create memories they’ll cherish long after the holiday season ends.”

As a designated Certified Autism Center (CAC), Space Center Houston prioritizes inclusive experiences for guests of all abilities. Galaxy Lights offers sensory-friendly nights, creating a more relaxed environment for guests to explore space and science.

Space Center Houston turns up the glow this holiday season as Galaxy Lights, presented by Wellby Financial, illuminates the night sky. (Photo Courtesy, Space Center Houston)

Take a giant leap into a holiday experience where dazzling lights and the excitement of human spaceflight come together in a distinctly Space Center Houston way.

Galaxy Lights Operating Hours

Galaxy Lights runs select days* Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Members’ Preview Night: Nov. 13 – $10

Sensory-Friendly Nights: Nov. 19, 2025, and Dec. 9, 2026

Designed for guests who prefer a quieter, less stimulating experience.

New Year’s Eve Hours: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2026, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

*Some dates are already sold out, so we encourage guests to check availability and buy tickets in advance at spacecenter.org.