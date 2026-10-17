Home NewsLand Commissioner Buckingham Announces Successful Removal of Abandoned Recreational Vessel ‘ACTA’ Following Hurricane Beryl
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Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces Successful Removal of Abandoned Recreational Vessel ‘ACTA’ Following Hurricane Beryl

by Publisher
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AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced the successful removal of ACTA, the 51-foot fiberglass recreational vessel that was abandoned in Offatts Bayou in Galveston County as a result of Hurricane Beryl.

“As a former resident of Galveston Island for more than a decade, protecting and preserving our coastal waters has long been a priority of mine. Safely removing abandoned vessels is critical to the GLO’s mission to protect marine life, coastal communities, and those who enjoy our waterways from hazards such as leaking fuel, toxic chemicals, and navigational risks,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “I am thrilled that the ACTA yacht has been safely removed from Offatts Bayou through our partnership with the Gulf of America Alliance. I look forward to building on this success and continuing our work together to deliver meaningful wins for the Texas coast and the people and wildlife that call it home.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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