Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces Successful Removal of Abandoned Recreational Vessel ‘ACTA’ Following Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced the successful removal of ACTA, the 51-foot fiberglass recreational vessel that was abandoned in Offatts Bayou in Galveston County as a result of Hurricane Beryl.

“As a former resident of Galveston Island for more than a decade, protecting and preserving our coastal waters has long been a priority of mine. Safely removing abandoned vessels is critical to the GLO’s mission to protect marine life, coastal communities, and those who enjoy our waterways from hazards such as leaking fuel, toxic chemicals, and navigational risks,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “I am thrilled that the ACTA yacht has been safely removed from Offatts Bayou through our partnership with the Gulf of America Alliance. I look forward to building on this success and continuing our work together to deliver meaningful wins for the Texas coast and the people and wildlife that call it home.”