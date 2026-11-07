Home NewsLifestyleRodeoFort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Congratulates Ariat International on Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena Naming Rights Agreement 
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Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Congratulates Ariat International on Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena Naming Rights Agreement 

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FORT WORTH, TEXAS – October 28, 2026 – “Ariat Arena” – the name has a nice ring to it say officials of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR). Monday’s announcement of the renaming of Fort Worth’s multipurpose arena highlights Ariat International’s commitment to the award-winning arena while also enhancing the company’s partnership with FWSSR and the shared values both organizations hold dear.

“We are honored by Ariat’s amazing commitment to the Stock Show’s home for rodeo,” said FWSSR President and General Manager Matt Carter. “Ariat has been a perfect fit as a Stock Show sponsor since 2023, and this enhanced relationship with the arena and FWSSR pulls together a solid team from all organizations committed to highlighting our cherished Western heritage and way of life. We’re proud to say Ariat is now among an elite group of FWSSR Major Sponsors.”

As a FWSSR Major Sponsor, Ariat will be highlighted in some new FWSSR features, while continuing their presence in other events and competitions the company has supported in previous years. The popular brand is the official partner for Western and work apparel. The Stock Show’s popular opening weekend – Ranching Heritage Weekend – and the exciting Best of the West Ranch Rodeo will both be presented by Ariat. The following week will feature “Ariat Day” on January 19 where anyone wearing Ariat apparel will enjoy free grounds admission.

“A shared vision for a what makes a remarkable guest experience makes our new partnership with Ariat a model for how we can work together to support the Stock Show’s mission that supports Texas youth while hosting events that celebrate our Western heritage in world-class public venues,” added Carter. “We’re excited to see what the future brings with Ariat at our side.”  

Make plans today to enjoy rodeo, music, livestock and horse shows, petting zoos and pony rides, carnival-midway and shopping from Jan. 15 through Feb. 6 at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. Go to FWSSR.COM for more information.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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