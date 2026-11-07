Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Congratulates Ariat International on Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena Naming Rights Agreement 

PHIFER

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – October 28, 2026 – “Ariat Arena” – the name has a nice ring to it say officials of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR). Monday’s announcement of the renaming of Fort Worth’s multipurpose arena highlights Ariat International’s commitment to the award-winning arena while also enhancing the company’s partnership with FWSSR and the shared values both organizations hold dear.

“We are honored by Ariat’s amazing commitment to the Stock Show’s home for rodeo,” said FWSSR President and General Manager Matt Carter. “Ariat has been a perfect fit as a Stock Show sponsor since 2023, and this enhanced relationship with the arena and FWSSR pulls together a solid team from all organizations committed to highlighting our cherished Western heritage and way of life. We’re proud to say Ariat is now among an elite group of FWSSR Major Sponsors.”

As a FWSSR Major Sponsor, Ariat will be highlighted in some new FWSSR features, while continuing their presence in other events and competitions the company has supported in previous years. The popular brand is the official partner for Western and work apparel. The Stock Show’s popular opening weekend – Ranching Heritage Weekend – and the exciting Best of the West Ranch Rodeo will both be presented by Ariat. The following week will feature “Ariat Day” on January 19 where anyone wearing Ariat apparel will enjoy free grounds admission.

“A shared vision for a what makes a remarkable guest experience makes our new partnership with Ariat a model for how we can work together to support the Stock Show’s mission that supports Texas youth while hosting events that celebrate our Western heritage in world-class public venues,” added Carter. “We’re excited to see what the future brings with Ariat at our side.”

Make plans today to enjoy rodeo, music, livestock and horse shows, petting zoos and pony rides, carnival-midway and shopping from Jan. 15 through Feb. 6 at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. Go to FWSSR.COM for more information.