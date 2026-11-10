Home NewsLifestyleAdviceAmerican Airlines promised me a $650 refund for bumping me. Why did it only give me a $250 credit?
Advice

American Airlines promised me a $650 refund for bumping me. Why did it only give me a $250 credit?

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Illustration by Dustin Elliott   

American Airlines bumps Nicholle Acciarri from her flight, and a gate agent promises her $650 in compensation. But when she tries to collect, the airline changes its tune and offers a measly $250 credit. Is she entitled to the full amount they promised her?

Q: I was recently denied boarding on an American Airlines flight from New York to Cleveland because the flight was oversold. At the gate, an agent told me I would be compensated with a $650 check or reimbursement for my rental car, airline ticket, or hotel. 

I ended up having to rent a car and drive all the way back to Cleveland. When I followed up with American Airlines to claim what I was promised, it only gave me a $250 flight credit that expires in one year. 

I’ve gone back and forth with its customer relations department, and now it claims I’m not entitled to any regulated compensation because of an “equipment downgrade.” One supervisor even admitted their records showed I was eligible for a $353 check or a $442 credit due to weight restrictions, but then they claimed that was entered in error, too. 

I’m an attorney and I don’t like it when people don’t keep their word. I would like the $650 check or reimbursement I was promised at the gate. Can you help me get American Airlines to honor its word? — Nicholle Acciarri, Westlake, Ohio 

A: American Airlines should have done what it promised. While airlines have specific policies for compensation, a verbal agreement from an authorized representative should carry weight, especially when it induces a passenger to make alternative travel arrangements like renting a car.

Under Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, you aren’t technically eligible for involuntary denied boarding compensation if the airline switches to a smaller aircraft for operational or safety reasons. American Airlines is leaning heavily on this rule, claiming your flight was an equipment downgrade rather than a simple overbooking.

The confusion here is entirely the airline’s fault. A representative told you one thing at the gate. Then a supervisor contradicted the first representative, and then another representative offered an entirely different story. Come on!

You did the right thing by keeping a paper trail of these contradictions. For future reference, always try to get a gate agent’s promise in writing before you leave the airport. When a company digs in its heels, you can appeal to the executives. I list the contact information for American Airlines’ leadership on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.

I contacted American Airlines on your behalf. A representative acknowledged that since an agent made the offer of a check or trip credit at the airport, but American Airlines wouldn’t honor it. The $650 you mentioned was likely the offer made to volunteers before they moved to the involuntary list.

American Airlines issued you an additional $192 trip credit, bringing your total compensation to $442. While it isn’t the $650 you were hoping for, it’s a significant improvement over the initial $250 “goodwill” gesture.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him on his site.

© 2026 Christopher Elliott.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Samsung sent my broken projector back and called the case completed. Is...

Samsung sent my broken projector back and called the case completed. Is...

Is there a way out of this Amazon account recovery black hole?

Priceline canceled my reservation and left me with a $360 bill

StubHub told me to sell my Lady Gaga tickets elsewhere, then they...

My GE washer is a heavy metal drummer, but I didn’t buy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper