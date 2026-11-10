Congrats to the Dickinson varsity cheerleaders, who opened competition season with a fourth-place finish while also earning a qualifying bid to the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships.
Dickinson varsity cheerleaders, who opened competition season with a fourth-place finish
2
Congrats to the Dickinson varsity cheerleaders, who opened competition season with a fourth-place finish while also earning a qualifying bid to the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships.
Congrats to the Dickinson varsity cheerleaders, who opened competition season with a fourth-place finish while also earning a qualifying bid to the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships.