Galveston College welcomes Karen Alsept as new HVAC-R program director

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 14, 2026) – Galveston College announced the hiring of Karen Alsept as the new program director for the college’s Heating, Ventilation, Air

Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) program.

Alsept brings more than 20 years of leadership, technical training and engineering systems experience to her new role. She has been an adjunct HVAC-R instructor at

Galveston College since 2017, giving her extensive experience with the college’s students, faculty and instructional environment.

“I’m honored to take on this role and continue working with the students and faculty at Galveston College,” said Aslept. “Having taught in the HVAC-R program since 2017, I

understand the importance of providing students with the technical knowledge and hands-on training they need to succeed in the field. I look forward to working with our

faculty and industry partners to keep the program aligned with industry needs and prepare our students for rewarding careers.”

A licensed HVAC contractor, EPA-certified professional, and OSHA Authorized Outreach Trainer, Alsept also brings significant military training and leadership

experience to the program. She previously served as a U.S. Navy Senior Chief Engineman and Master Training Specialist, including three years as an instructor and

supervisor at the Navy’s formal Air Conditioning and Refrigeration School.

In her new role, Alsept will work with faculty, students, and the HVAC-R Advisory Committee to support the continued development of the program and ensure its

curriculum and training remain responsive to current and emerging industry needs.

“Karen brings an exceptional combination of industry experience, technical expertise, instructional knowledge and leadership to this position,” said Donna Swartz, division

director of Industrial & Applied Technology at Galveston College. “We are excited to have her step into this leadership role and look forward to the contributions she will

make to the continued growth and success of the HVAC-R program.”

For more information about the HVAC-R program at Galveston College, visit www.gc.edu/hvac.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:

Karen Alsept is the new program director for the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning

and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) program at Galveston College.