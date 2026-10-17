Home EducationGalveston College welcomes Karen Alsept as new HVAC-R program director
Education

Galveston College welcomes Karen Alsept as new HVAC-R program director

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 14, 2026) – Galveston College announced the hiring of Karen Alsept as the new program director for the college’s Heating, Ventilation, Air
Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) program.
Alsept brings more than 20 years of leadership, technical training and engineering systems experience to her new role. She has been an adjunct HVAC-R instructor at
Galveston College since 2017, giving her extensive experience with the college’s students, faculty and instructional environment.
“I’m honored to take on this role and continue working with the students and faculty at Galveston College,” said Aslept. “Having taught in the HVAC-R program since 2017, I
understand the importance of providing students with the technical knowledge and hands-on training they need to succeed in the field. I look forward to working with our
faculty and industry partners to keep the program aligned with industry needs and prepare our students for rewarding careers.”
A licensed HVAC contractor, EPA-certified professional, and OSHA Authorized Outreach Trainer, Alsept also brings significant military training and leadership
experience to the program. She previously served as a U.S. Navy Senior Chief Engineman and Master Training Specialist, including three years as an instructor and
supervisor at the Navy’s formal Air Conditioning and Refrigeration School.
In her new role, Alsept will work with faculty, students, and the HVAC-R Advisory Committee to support the continued development of the program and ensure its
curriculum and training remain responsive to current and emerging industry needs.
“Karen brings an exceptional combination of industry experience, technical expertise, instructional knowledge and leadership to this position,” said Donna Swartz, division

director of Industrial & Applied Technology at Galveston College. “We are excited to have her step into this leadership role and look forward to the contributions she will
make to the continued growth and success of the HVAC-R program.”
For more information about the HVAC-R program at Galveston College, visit www.gc.edu/hvac.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:
Karen Alsept is the new program director for the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning
and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) program at Galveston College.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Celebrates Heights Elementary as 2026 Lone Star Ribbon...

HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY RECOGNIZED NATIONALLY FOR BEATING THE ODDS IN LITERACY

Texas A&M System Regents Adopt Five-Year Strategic Plan

COM to Host Grand Opening for New Public Safety Careers Building

Dr. Tracee Watts begins tenure as new Galveston College president

A Parent’s Guide to Paying for College with Confidence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper